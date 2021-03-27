PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Indonesia super weekend 1 day 1 overall standings

The first day of the first Super Weekend of the PMPL Season 3 Indonesia has concluded today, with BOOM Esports currently leading the points table. The top sixteen qualified teams of the week battled it out over six matches.

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia Super Weekend 1 Day 1 overall standings:

The fourth day of the first week of the PMPL Season 3 Indonesia began with BOOM Esports winning the first and second matches, on Sanhok and Erangel, with ten and nine kills respectively.

21 Esports claimed the third match of the day, which was played on Sanhok, with five kills. Eagle 365 came in second with seven kills on the board.

Skylightz Gaming won the fourth match on Miramar with five kills, and they were followed by Voin Victory 88 with seven kills. Victim Sovers claimed 12 kills in the match.

The fifth match, played on Erangel, was won by fan-favorites Bigetron RA with 14 kills. Their newest addition, liquid, bagged the MVP title with three kills. They were followed by Dewa United with nine kills.

The sixth and final match, played on Miramar, was won by Evos Reborn with 13 kills, as they picked up a 2v4 clutch against their arch-rivals, Bigetron RA, who themself claimed 14 kills in the match. Evos Lyzerg bagged the MVP award with six kills.

Top 3 Fraggers after day 4

At the end of super weekend 1 Day 1, BOOM Esports is leading the points table with 26 kills and 77 points, followed by Bigetron RA with 41 kills and 76 points. Bigetron RA star Luxxy topped the MVP list for the day with 2605 damage and 12 kills. Evos Reborn is sitting in third place with 71 points, while Aura Esports is in 8th place with 38 points.

Super weekend Day 2 Schedule:-

Match 1: Sanhok - 17:00 ( 3:30 PM IST )

Match 2: Erangel - 18:00

Match 3: Miramar - 19:00

Match 4: Sanhok - 20:00

Match 5: Miramar - 21:00

Match 5: Erangel - 22:00