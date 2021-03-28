PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Indonesia super weekend 1 overall standings

The final day of the first super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 Indonesia has concluded with BOOM Esports leading the points table.

At the end of super weekend 1, BOOM Esports is leading the points table with 55 kills and 150 points, followed by Bonafide with 47 kills and 114 points. Evos Reborn is sitting in third place with 57 kills and 114 points, while fan-favorite Bigetron RA slipped to seventh place with 95 points.

The fifth day of the first week of the PMPL Season 3 Indonesia began with Genesis Dogma winning the first match played on Sanhok with five kills. It was followed by Aura Esports and Evos Reborn with eight and ten kills.

Aerowolf Limax emerged victorious in the second match on Erangel with 17 kills, followed by Bonafide with eight frags.

Boom Esports claimed the third match of the day, which was played on Miramar, with nine kills. Onic Esports came in second with five kills on the board. Boom Ponbit56 was awarded the MVP title after eliminating six enemies from the game.

Onic Esports won the fourth match on Sanhok with six kills and was followed by Boom Esports with six kills. Dewa United claimed seven kills in the match.

The fifth match, played on Miramar, was won by Aura Esports with 14 kills. Eagle 365 was eliminated early but still managed to frag out six enemies.

The sixth and final match, played on Erangel, was won by Bonafide with 10 kills. It was followed by Onic Esports and Skylight Gaming with six and seven kills. Bigetron RA was eliminated early but still managed to eliminate eight enemies.

Top 3 Fraggers after week 1

With two weeks left, it will be interesting to see whether Boom Esports can maintain its lead or will it be dethroned by Evos Reborn and lower-ranked teams. Fans will also be excited to see whether their favorite team, Bigetron RA, can make a comeback.