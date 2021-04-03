PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Indonesia super weekend 2 day 1 overall standings

The first day of the second super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 Indonesia has concluded today.

Fan-favorite Bigetron RA took a substantial lead in the points table. The top 16 teams of the week battled it out over six matches on the first day of the super weekend.

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia Super Weekend 2 Day 1: Overall standing

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia super weekend 2 day 1 overall standings

The fourth day of the first week of the PMPL Season 3 Indonesia began with Voin Victory 88 winning the first match on Sanhok with five kills, followed by Bigetron RA with five frags. Genesis Dogma was eliminated early but still managed to grab nine kills.

Genesis Dogma claimed the second match played on Erangel with whopping 19 frags, followed by Geek Fam and Aura Esports with nine and five kills.

Bigetron RA claimed the third match of the day, which was played on Sanhok with a whopping 18 kills, where Ryzen alone took 11 kills to grab the MVP title. RRQ Ryu came in second with 11 kills on the board.

Geek Fam won the fourth match at Miramar with 12 kills, followed by BTR with 10 kills. Eagle 365 claimed eight kills in the match.

The fifth match, played on Erangel, was won by fan-favorites Bigetron RA with 14 kills. Its sniper Luxxy bagged the MVP title with six kills. It was followed by Evos Reborn with eight kills.

The sixth and final match, played on Miramar, was won by 21 Esports with nine kills. It was followed by Aura Esports and Bigetron RA with six and eight frags.

Top 3 Fraggers

At the end of super weekend 2 Day 1, Bigetron RA leads the points table with 58 kills and 124 points, followed by Geek Fam with 31 kills and 60 points. Evos Reborn is sitting in third place with 55 points, while Aura Esports is in 8th place with 45 points.

PMPL Super weekend Week 2 Day 2 Schedule

Match 1: Sanhok - 17:00 ( 3:30 PM IST )

Match 2: Erangel - 18:00

Match 3: Miramar - 19:00

Match 4: Sanhok - 20:00

Match 5: Miramar - 21:00

Match 5: Erangel - 22:00