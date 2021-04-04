PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Indonesia super weekend 2 overall standings

The final day of the second super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 Indonesia has concluded today.

Fan-favourite Bigetron RA managed to further its lead in the overall points table. The top 16 teams of the week battled it out over twelve matches in the second super weekend. Only points accumulated in the super weekend will be counted in the overall league standing.

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia Super Weekend 2 Day 2: Overall standing

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia Super weekend 2 overall standings

The final day of the first week of the PMPL Season 3 Indonesia began with fan-favorite Bigetron RA winning the first and second match, played on Sanhok and Erangel, with eight and 13 kills.

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia super weekend 2 overall standings

Genesis Dogma secured second place in the first match with nine frags. Skylight Gaming got eliminated early but still managed to grab eight kills. Ryzen from BTR got four kills to grab the MVP title.

Victim Sovers and Bonafide secured second and third place in the second match with six eliminations each.

Victim Sovers claimed the third and fourth match of the day, played on Miramar and Sanhok, with eight and five kills. Misery claimed the MVP title in the third match, while Bobbs claimed it in the fourth. Evos Reborn took six and 10 frags respectively in the third and fourth match.

The fifth match, played on Miramar, was won by 21 Esports with 12 kills, followed by Boom Esports with five kills. Evos Reborn got eliminated early but still managed to grab eight kills

The sixth and final match, played on Miramar, was again won by 21 Esports with eight kills. However, Skylightz Gaming topped the points table with a whopping 17 frags.

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia Team summary

At the end of super weekend 2, Bigetron RA topped the points table with 88 kills and 197 points, followed by Genesis Dogma with 62 kills and 117 points. 21 Esports is sitting in third place with 116 points, while Evos Reborn is in fourth place with 114 points.

Top 3 Fraggers