PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Indonesia week 1 day 2 overall standings

The second day of the third season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Indonesia concluded today. The league stage will go on for three weeks, until 11th April, while the finals are scheduled to take place from April 16th to April 18th. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 150K USD.

PMPL Indonesia Season 3 :- Groups ( A,B,C,D,E).

Prize Pool :- $150K

League stage :- 24th March to 11th April

Finals :- 16th to 18th April

PMPL Indonesia Season 3 Day 2 standing:

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia day 2 overall standings

The second day of the first week of the PMPL Season 3 Indonesia began with Bigetron RA winning the first match on Sanhok with seven kills. Team Genesis Dogma secured second place with four kills.

Aerowolf Limax emerged as winners in the second match on Miramar with nine kills, while Victim Sovers finished behind them in second place with nine kills as well. Aero Renalre was the MVP with two kills.

Alter Ego claimed the third match of the day, which was played on Sanhok, with six kills. Bonafide came in second with seven kills on the board.

Eagle 365 Esports won the fourth match on Miramar with six kills, followed by Evos Esports with 15 kills.

The fifth and final match, played on the Erangel, was won by RRQ Ryu with 13 kills, who were followed by Boom Esports with 10 kills.

Top 5 kill leaders after day 2

At the end of Day 2, Vion Victory88 is leading the points table with 40 kills and 98 points followed by Aura Esports with 40 kills and 90 points. Aerowolf Limax is sitting in third place with 89 points, while fan favorites and PMWL East Champions, Bigetron RA, is at 10th place with just 58 points secured so far in the competition.

Team Summary

Week 1 Day 3 Schedule:-

Match 1:- Miramar- 17:00 PM( 3:30 PM IST)

Match 2:- Sanhok-18:00 PM

Match 3:- Erangel- 19:00 PM

Match 4:- Erangel- 20:00 PM

Match 5:-Sanhok- 21:00 PM