PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Indonesia week 1 day 3 overall standings

The third day of the PMPL Indonesia season 3 concluded today. The top sixteen teams have qualified for Super Weekend 1.

The league stage of the tournament will go on for three weeks, until 11th April, while the finals are scheduled to take place from April 16th to April 18th. The total prize pool for the PMPL Indonesia S3 is 150K USD.

PMPL Indonesia Season 3 Week 1 Day 3 standing:

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia day 3 overall standings

The third day of the first week of the PMPL Season 3 Indonesia began with Takae Esports winning the first match on Miramar with ten kills. Aerowolf Limax secured second place with eight kills.

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia day 3 overall standings

Victim Sovers emerged as winners in the second match on Sanhok with seven kills, while Evos Reborn finished behind them in second place with seven kills as well. VTM RockySvr was the MVP with two kills.

Onic Esports claimed the third match of the day, which was played on Erangel, with thirteen kills. Skylightz Gaming came in second with seven kills on the board.

Bigetron RA won the fourth match on Erangel with fifteen kills, followed by Genesis Dogma with 11 kills.

Advertisement

The fifth and final match, played on the Erangel, was won by Genesis Dogma with 12 kills, who were followed by Aerowolf Limax with six kills.

At the end of Day 3, Genesis Dogma is leading the points table with 60 kills and 134 points, followed by VoinVictory 88 with 55 kills and 131 points. Aerowolf Limax is sitting in third place with 131 points, while fan favorites and PMWL East Champions, Bigetron RA, is at 8th place with 94 points. Eagle 365 Audryy bagged the MVP title with 24 kills.

RRQ Ryu, 69 Esports, Morph, and Geek Fam are the four teams that couldn't qualify for the Super Weekend.