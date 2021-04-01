PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Indonesia week 2 day 2 overall standings

The second day of the second week of the third season of the PMPL Indonesia concluded today with fan-favorite Bigetron RA leading the points table. The league stages will go on for three weeks until April 11, while the finals will be held over three days: April 16 to 18.

Team Summary after week 2 day 2

At the end of day 2 of the second week, Bigetron RA leads the overall points table with 57 kills and 121 points. Boom Esports slipped to second place with 34 kill points and 92 points, while Bonafide is in third place with 50 kill points and 84 points.

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 2 Day 2 standing

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia week 2 day 2 overall standings

The first match, played in Sanhok, was won by Bigetron RA with 12 eliminations. Victim Sovers followed in second place with six frags, while Geek Fam finished in third place with five kills. Ryzen bagged the MVP award with five frags.

Aura Esports claimed the second match, played once again in Miramar, with 10 eliminations. It was followed by Takae and Victim Sovers, with four and one frag, respectively.

Bigetron RA again clinched the third match played in Sanhok with 12 eliminations, followed by 21 Esports and Onic Esports with eight and six kills. BTR Luxxy claimed the MVP title after eliminating six enemies.

The fourth match, once again played on Miramar, saw Boom Esports coming on top with 11 frags. Dewa United and Bigetron secured second and third places with 12 and 10 frags, respectively.

Bonafide notched the fifth and final match of the day with 14 frags, followed by Eagle 365 with 10 kills. Onic Esports was eliminated early but still managed to get eight frags.

Top 3 Fraggers after week 2day 2

PMPL Week 2 Day 3 Map order

Match 1: Miramar

Match 2: Sanhok

Match 3: Erangel

Match 4: Erangel

Match 5: Sanhok