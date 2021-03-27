PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 South Asia super weekend 1 day 2 overall standings

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 for the South Asian region has concluded its second day of the super weekend. PMCO SA Wildcard Champion, SEAL Esports, is leading the overall points table. This is the third season of the tournament and boasts a massive prize pool of $150,000.

The three-week-long league stages will conclude on April 11th, while the final is scheduled for April 15th -18th.

PMPL South Asia Season 3 Super Weekend Day 2 standing

PMPL Season 3 South Asia super weekend 1 day 2 overall standings

The first match, played on Erangel, was won by PMCO SA Wildcard Champion, SEAL Esports. The team had 14 kills and was followed by High Voltage with seven kills. Zeus Esports secured third place with eight kills.

PMPL Season 3 South Asia super weekend 1 day 1 overall standings

SEAL Esports clinched the second match played on Miramar, picking up three frags. Skylight Gaming secured second place with seven kills, while 7Sea Esports secured third spot with five frags.

The third match, played on Erangel, was claimed by Zeus Esports with five kills. Stalwart Flex topped the points table with 12 eliminations, followed by PN Crew with 10 frags.

The fourth match, played on Sanhok, was won by DRS Gaming with eight frags. XB Blood Legion claimed the second spot with nine frags, followed by Carnage Esports with seven eliminations.

The fifth and final match, played again on Erangel, was claimed by DRS Gaming with 15 kills, followed by XB Blood Legion with six frags. Skylight Gaming secured third place with six frags.

Top 5 kill leaders after day 4

At the end of day 4 of the first week, SEAL Esports leads the overall points table with 62 kills and 149 points, followed by A1 Esports Gaming with 56 kills and 112 points. DRS Gaming is in third place with 107 points, followed by Zeus Esports and Carnage Esports with 99 and 88 points.