PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 South Asia super weekend 1 overall standings

The first super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 for the South Asian region has concluded with SEAL Esports leading the overall points table. This is the third season of the tournament and boasts a massive prize pool of $150,000.

At the end of the first super weekend, SEAL Esports lead the overall points table with 86 kills and 197 points, followed by Cranage Esports Gaming with 65 kills and 166 points.

DRS Gaming is in third place with 160 points, followed by Zeus Esports and High Voltage with 150 and 132 points

PMPL South Asia Season 3 Super Weekend Week 1 overall standings

The first match, played on Erangel, was won by Trained to Kill. The team had 15 kills and was followed by High Voltage with six kills. Zeus Esports secured third place with eight kills.

DRS Gaming clinched the second match played on Miramar, picking up 11 frags. High Voltage secured second place with nine kills, while Stalwart Flex secured the third spot also with nine frags.

The third match, played on Erangel, was claimed by Carnage Esports with 15 kills and followed by 7Sea Esports and Zeus Esports with five and six kills, respectively.

The fourth match, played on Sanhok, was won by Red Esports with five frags. Deadeyes Guys topped the table with 10 kills in the match. SEAL Esports also got 10 kills in the match.

The fifth and final match, played again on Erangel, was claimed by Carnage Esports with nine kills, followed by DRS Gaming with eight frags. High Voltage got eliminated early but managed to take out six enemies.

Top 5 kill leaders:

kill leaders From week 1

1. HV Assasin- 41 kills

2. Zeus Zyoll- 38 kills

3. CNE SnypeYt- 36 kills

4. SG Joker- 35 kills

5. SEAL Xb4ron- 35 kills