PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 South Asia super weekend 2 day 1 overall standings

The first day of the second super weekend of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 for the South Asian region concluded today. The top 16 teams of the week are competing in the second Super Weekend. This is the third season of the tournament and boasts a massive prize pool of $150,000.

PMPL South Asia Season 3 week 2 super weekend day 1: Overall standings

PMPL Season 3 South Asia super weekend overall standings after week 2 day 1

The first match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was won by Zeus Esports with 15 kills followed by Trained to Kill and INES with seven and five eliminations respectively.

XB Blood Legion clinched the second match played on the desert map of Miramar with 10 frags. However, Carnage Esports secured 11 frags, while Zeus Esports grabbed 10 frags.

The third match, played once again on Erangel was won by DRS Gaming with 12 frags, and they were followed by Deadeyes Guys and A1 Esports with seven and nine kills respectively.

Deadeyes Guys emerged victorious in the fourth match of Sanhok with 15 frags followed by Zeus Esports and PN Crew with 10 and five frags.

The fifth and final match, played on Erangel, was again claimed by DRS Gaming with 10 kills, followed by High Voltage with eight frags. Deadeyes Guys grabbed the third spot with four frags.

PMPL Season 3 Super weekend 2 day 1 Summary

At the end of day 1 of super weekend 2, Zeus Esports from the Wildcard region leads the points table with 109 kills and 223 points, followed by DRS Gaming with 103 kills and 213 points. Carnage Esports is in third place with 199 points while Seal Esports who didn't qualify for the second super weekend slipped to fourth place.

Top 5 kill leaders:

1. Zeus Zyoll- 61 kills

2. HV Assasin- 59 kills

3. Zeus Icy- 53 kills

4. CNE SnypeYt- 36 kills

5. DRS Gyalzen- 51 kills

