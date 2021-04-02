PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 1 week 4 day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the fourth week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 1 concluded with The Chosen topping the overall table. The top 10 teams from today will join the top five qualified teams from Day 1 to compete in the fourth weekly finals.

At the end of Day 2 of Week 4, The Chosen topped the charts with 28 kills and 62 points, followed by Team SMG with 28 kills and 56 points.

TEC finished in third spot with 28 kills and 54 points, while fan-f Nova XQF finished in sixth place with 48 points. Star player Paraboy grabbed 11 kills, the highest for the day.

Fan-favorite team, Four Angry Men, failed to qualify for the second consecutive week as they finished in the 13th spot.

PEL 2021 Season 1 Week 4 Day 2 overall standing

The day started with Week 1 Champion TEC winning at Miramar with 22 points, followed by The Chosen with 18 points.

The second match, played again on Miramar, was won by Q9 with 20 points. The Chosen secured second place with 18 kills, while Tianba and LGD took third place with 15 points.

Tianba claimed their third match, played on Sanhok, with 22 points, followed by RNG with 18 points. TJB OnlyS bagged the MVP title with five frags.

SMG clinched their fourth match at Erangel with 19 points. However, Team Weibo topped the points table with 22 points.

TJB OnlyS again bagged the MVP title in the match with five kills.

The Chosen won the fifth and final match of the day with 23 points, followed by TEC with 20 points. RSG secured third place with 17 points.

Top 5 kill leaders From day 2

Qualified teams for the Week 4 finals (Day 3 and 4) of the PEL 2021 Season 1

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 4 finals teams

1. DKG

2. TMG

3. All Gamers

4. STE

5. Show Time

6. The chosen

7. Team SMG

8. TEC

9. Q9

10. Tianba

11. Nova XQF

12. RNG

13. LGD

14. TJB

15. Team weibo

