Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game takes up lesser space on smartphones?

Due to the high-quality graphics and well-developed gameplay mechanics, PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are two of the most desirable Battle Royale games in the esports genre.

Graphics and gameplay mechanics are the significant aspects of a BR title. To optimize the high-quality graphics and gaming experience, both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire require better devices with a larger storage space.

This article compares the storage requirements of the two games on Android devices and assesses their performance.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minimum system requirements and storage size for PUBG Mobile and Free Fire

PUBG Mobile

Android version: 6.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB)

Storage size: 2.37 GB (Varies on each device)

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 625 equivalent

Free Fire

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Storage size: 910 MB (Varies on each device)

Storage size comparison of PUBG Mobile and Free Fire

Previously, the download size of PUBG Mobile was around 1.8 GB on the Google Play Store. However, after the launch of the lightweight installation package, it's currently around 660 MB on the Google Play Store.

Though it shows as a lightweight installation package, users must download a resource pack of 300 MB or 500 MB after installing PUBG Mobile from the Google Play Store. Hence, the total file size will increase to more than 1 GB.

After the completion of the installation, players will have access to a number of additional resources (for example, Excitement resource pack, Vintage pack, etc.), which they must download. Players should also download and import any maps or modes that have not yet been installed.

Similarly, after installing Free Fire from the Google Play Store, there will be undisclosed download packages within the game. Post the initial 680 MB download (download size varies by device), players may need to download additional maps and game modes to conclude the installation process.

After installing all of the maps and modes, the game will take up around 1 GB to 1.2 GB of storage space, which is pretty decent for a BR game on Android.

Verdict: Which performs better?

PUBG Mobile offers a great and immersive user experience on high and mid-range devices. However, for low-end devices, Free Fire will be the ideal choice.

Free Fire takes up lesser space and is also specially customized for low-end device users. Hence, it will be a better performer on any range of devices.

However, regarding better graphics quality, visuals, gameplay mechanisms, and user experience, PUBG Mobile will be the better option than Free Fire.

