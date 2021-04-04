PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 South Asia super weekend 2 day 2 overall standings

The second day of the second super-weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South Asia Spring 2021 came to an end today. After an exciting day's play Zeus Esports, the team from Mongolia continued to lead the overall points table with a total of 134 kills and 281 points.

Following them, in second place was the Nepali team Carnage Esports with 90 kills and 227 points. DRS Gaming from Nepal slipped to third spot at the end of the day with 111 kills and 224 points.

PMPL season 3 super weekend 2 day 2 overall standings

The second day of the second super-weekend started with the first match being played on Erangel. The match was won by Trained to Kill with 14 frags to their name. 7sea Esports finished second in this match without any kill followed by Venom Legends in third place with 11 kills.

The second match of the day was played on Miramar and was won by PN Crew with 11 kills to their name. Following them in second place was Inertia Esports with eight kills. Venom Legends again claimed a third-place finish with nine kills.

The third and fourth matches were played on Erangel and Sanhok. They were won by Seal Nine and Stalwart x Flex with 13 and seven kills to their name respectively.

Heading into the final match of the day Zeus Esports comfortably led the points table followed by DRS Gaming and Carnage Esports.

The fifth and final match of the day was again played on Erangel. The chicken dinner for this match was secured by Deadeyes Guys with 10 kills to their name. Following them in second place was Seal Nine with five kills, while A1 Esports 1952 finished third, adding a total of 12 kills to their tally.

In the overall kill leaderboards, ICY from Zeus Esports leads with 69 kills and 15914 damage. Following him in second and third place are Assasin and Zyol from GRX HighVoltage and Zeus Esports with 65 and 61 kills respectively.

Gyalzen from DRS Gaming stands in fourth spot on the leaderboards with 55 kills and 13513 damage to this name.

Top 5 kill leaders after PMPL super weekend 2 day 2

With a single day remaining in the second super-weekend it would be intriguing to see if the teams at the top are able to hold their position and maintain their dominance over the League Stage of the PMPL Season 3 South Asia.

