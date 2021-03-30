PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 South Asia week 2 day 1 overall standings

The second week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 for the South Asian region kicked off today. The Pro League is the ultimate tournament in the region and boasts a massive prize pool of $150,000.

The three-week-long league stages will conclude on April 11th, while the final is scheduled for April 15th-18th.

The league stages are divided into two stages. The qualification stage takes place on the first two days of the week.

The second stage is the super weekend.

PMPL South Asia Season 3 week 2 day 1: Overall standings

PMPL South Asia Season 3 week 2 day 1 overall standings

The first match, played on the desert map of Miramar, was won by Stalwart Flex with 12 kills, followed by Venom Legends with eight kills. XB Blood Legion secured third place with six frags.

PMPL Season 3 South Asia super week 2 day 1 overall standings

DRS Gaming clinched the second match played on the classic map of Erangel with 12 frags. Venom Legends secured second place with seven kills, while FutureStation secured the third spot with five frags.

The third match, played once again in Miramar, was claimed by Zeus Esports with 12 kills. XB Blood Legion came second with five eliminations.

The fourth match was won by PMCO Wildcard SA Runners-up team SEAL Nine with four frags. However, 7SEA Esports topped the charts with 14 frags.

The fifth and final match was claimed by Skylight Gaming with six kills, followed by Red Esports with five frags. Zeus Esports got eliminated early but managed to claim 12 frags.

Week 2 Day 1 summary

At the end of week 2 day 1, Zeus Esports from Wildcard Region leads the points table with 37 kills and 57 points, followed by Stalwart Flex with 25 kills and 49 points. Skylight Gaming is in third place with 45 points.

Top 5 kill leaders

1. Zeus Zyoll- 48 kills

2. CNE Snipeyt- 45 kills

3. HV Assasin- 45 kills

4. SG Joker- 42 kills

5. T2K BlaBlaBla- 39 kills