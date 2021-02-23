PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Thailand qualified teams revealed

The finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2021 Thailand concluded with 888 Garage Esports emerging as champions.

The finals were scheduled for February 20th and February 21st. The top 16 teams of the country battled it out in 12 matches for the title and a chance to qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand Season 3.

The top four teams from the PMCO Finals have proceeded to the PMPL Thailand Season 3, where they will battle against top invited teams.

888 Garage Esports topped the points table with 59 kills and 129 points, followed by Suicide Squad with 55 points and 120 points.

Sicario Esports and Nitro Gaming performed exceptionally well in the final match to secure third and fourth place with 120 and 119 points, respectively.

Qualified teams for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3 Thailand:

888 Garage Esports

Suicide Squad

Sicario Esports

Nitro Gaming

These teams will join the top invited teams in the PUBG Mobile Pro League Thailand Season 3. Those sides will get invited based on their standings in the PMPL Season 2 Thailand. The invited teams haven't been announced yet.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 1 Thailand

The first season of the PMPL Thailand was scheduled from February 14th to March 29th last year. The six-week-long league stage was won by RRQ Athena, while Illuminate the Murder emerged victorious in the finals.

Martin from Illuminate the Murder was awarded the MVP gong for the finals.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Thailand

The regular season of the second iteration of the PMPL Thailand was played from August 10th to September 20th and was claimed by Power888KPS. Team Secret Thailand (Secret Jin) surprised everyone to claim the finals trophy.

Kengzoo from Team Secret TH was awarded the MVP title for the finals.

Thailand is one of the most competitive regions in the PUBG Mobile esports circuit. It will be interesting to see how these qualified teams fare against top teams in the third season of the Pro League.