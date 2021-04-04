PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Thailand Super weekend 2 day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the second super-weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Thailand came to an end today. After an exciting day of play that saw the Top 16 qualified teams battle for a total of 6 matches, The Infinity emerged at the top of the leaderboard for the second super-weekend with 26 kills and 62 points.

Following them in second place was Team RRQ with 31 kills and 60 points. The third place at the end of the day was claimed by Valdus The Murder with 36 kills and 59 points.

PMPL Season 3 Thailand Super weekend 2 day 1 overall standings:

The first day of the second super-weekend started off with the first match being played on Sanhok. The match was claimed by Power888KPS with a total of seven kills to their name. Following them in second place was Purple Mood Esport with two kills. Valdus the Murder claimed the third spot in this match with seven kills.

The second and third matches of the day were played on Erangel and Sanhok. The two matches were claimed by Faze Clan and Made in Thailand( MiTH) with 15 and six kills to their names respectively. Match 3 also marked the halfway stage of the day with Valdus the Murder leading the points table at that juncture.

The fourth and fifth matches were played on mapps Miramar and Erangel. The Infinity and Made in Thailand (MiTH) claimed chicken dinners in these matches with 12 and nine kills to their name respectively.

The sixth and final match of the day was claimed by Team RRQ with 15 kills to their name. This match helped them climb to second position in the overall points table with 60 points. Following them in second place in the match was E29 Esports Gaming with six kills to their tally. Purple Mood Esport claimed third position in the match, adding seven kills to their kitty.

Top 3 kill leaders after PMPL super weekend 2 day 1

Syx from Valdus the Murder led the overall super-weekend kill leaderboards with 36 kills and 5512 damage to his name. Rush9 from Team RRQ was in second spot in this list with 29 kills and 5779 damage followed by SchwepXz from Power88KPS with 28 kills and 5196 damage.