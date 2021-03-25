PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Thailand Week 1 Day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the first week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League(PMPL) Season 3 Thailand concluded today. The tournament's three-week-long League stage will go on till 11th April, with 16 teams advancing to the finals.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3 Thailand features a massive prize pool of $81,000.

At the end of the day, Power888KPS took an overall lead after accruing 48 kills and 108 points, followed by newly formed Bacon Time with 44 Kills and 106 points.

QConfirm finished in the third spot with 61 kills and 105 points. Fan favorites RRQ slipped to sixth place with 77 points while another fan-favorite FaZe Clan is in the 11th spot with 50 points.

Valdus the Murder new fragger Syx claimed the MVP title with 3594 damage and 17 kills.

PMPL Season 3 Thailand day 2 overall standings

The second day of the PMPL Thailand S3 started with QConfirm winning the first match on Sanhok with 11 kills, followed by Team Infinity with seven kills.

The second match, played on Miramar, was claimed by Bacon Time with 12 kills. Team Flash secured second place with nine kills.

The third game was again played on Sanhok, and it meant a victory for QConfirm, who notched up eight kills, followed by Sharper Esports with seven kills.

Valdus The Murder notched up the fourth match played on Miramar with 10 kills, followed by Team Flash with 11 frags.

RRQ, although got eliminated early, sent seven enemies to the lobby.

The fifth and final match played on Erangel was won by E29 Esports Gaming with eight points, followed by QConfirm and Bacon Time with four and nine kills.

Team summary after day 2

Week 1 Day 3 Schedule

Match 1- Miramar- 17:00 PM (3:30 p.m. IST)

Match 2- Sanhok- 18:00 p.m.

Match 3- Erangel- 18:00 p.m.

Match 4- Erangel- 20:00 p.m.

Match 5- Sanhok- 21:00 p.m.