PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Thailand week 1 day 3 overall standings

The third day of PMPL Thailand season 3 came to an end today. The top sixteen teams qualified for the first super weekend. The tournament started on March 24th and will conclude on April 25th.

PMPL Season 3 Thailand week 1 day 3 overall standings:-

PMPL Season 3 Thailand day 3 overall standings

The day started with the first match being played on Miramar, and it was won by Valdus The Murder with 15 kills. Secret Jin finished in second place with 6 kills. VAL concept was the MVP with 4 kills.

Magic Esports clinched the second match played on Sanhok with 10 kills, followed by KOG with 8kills. Qconfirm secured third place with 6 kills

The third match was played played on Erangel. It was won by PLM Esports with 6 kills, followed by Valdus The Murder with 5 kills.

Afterglow Gaming emerged victorious in the fourth match played on Erangel with 16 kills to their name. Following them in second place was Team Flash with 13 kills. Third place in the match was secured by Valdus The Murder with 5 kills.

The fifth and the final match of the day, played on Sanhok, was won by Sharper Esports with 11 kills, followed by E29 with 6 kills.

At the end of the day, Team Flash emerged as the table toppers with 78 kills and 142 points, followed by QConfirm with 58 kills and 139 points. Valdus was in the third spot with 68 kills and 138 points, while fan-favourite team, RRQ finished in sixth place with 53 kills and 113 points

Top 3 fraggers after day 3

VALSYX :- 26 kills PW88SchwepXz :- 25 kills RRQRush9 :- 23 kills

PMPL Season 3 Thailand Super weekend 1 day 1 Map Schedule:

Match 1 : Sanhok - 17:00 ( 3:30 PM IST )

Match 2 : Erangel - 18:00

Match 3 : Sanhok - 19:00

Match 4 : Miramar - 20:00

Match 5 : Erangel - 21:00

Match 6 : Miramar - 22:00