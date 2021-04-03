PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Thailand week 2 day 3 overall standings

The third day of the PMPL Thailand season 3 came to an end today. After an enthralling day of play which saw the teams battle it out for the Top16 spots in the second super-weekend, Made in Thailand (MiTH) who led the points after Day 1 and Day 2 dominated Day 3 as well and emerged as the table toppers.

The team claimed a total of 216 points, which included 5 chicken dinners and 94 kills. Following them in second place was Team RRQ who finished the weekend with 114 points and 58 kills. Magic Esport finished third with a total of 105 points and 45 kills. The top 16 teams qualified for the PMPL super-weekend 2.

PMPL season 3 Thailand week 2 day 3 Overall standings:

PMPL Season 3 Thailand week 2 Overall standings after day 3

The third day of the second week started with the first match being played on Miramar. This match was won by Valdus The Murder with a total of seven kills to their name. Following them in second place was The Infinity with 12 kills. Sharper Esport came in third place with four kills to their name.

PMPL Season 3 Thailand week 2 Overall standings after day 3

The second match of the day was played on Sanhok and was claimed by Magic Esport with 15 kills. The second place in this match was taken by Made in Thailand (MiTH) with four kills followed by Bacon Time in third place with a single frag.

The third and fourth matches, played on Erangel, was won by Team Flash and Team RRQ with 16 and 14 kills to their names respectively. Heading into the final match, Made in Thailand (MiTH) had gained an unassailable lead of 74 points over the second-placed Team RRQ. Qualification for the super-weekend was tight too with only two points separating the 16th and 17th placing team.

The fifth and final match of the day was claimed by Made in Thailand (MiTH) with 13 kills taking their tally of overall chicken dinners to 5. Following them in second place was Bacon Time with five kills while the third spot in the final match was taken by Valdus The Murder with 10 kills.

It was a heartbreaking week for King of Gamers Club (KOG) who failed to gain any momentum, finished last and was unable to qualify for the second super-weekend. The team was in second place after the first super-weekend. Among the other teams who could not qualify for the second super-weekend were Clutch Gamers, Q Confirm, and MS Chonburi.

Advertisement

Top 3 Fraggers After PMPL Thailand week 2 day 3

In the overall kill leaderboard for the weekdays, SchwepXz from Power888KPS maintained his top spot with 40 kills and 8729 damage. Following him in second place was Velmoth from Team Flash who jumped a single place from yesterday with 36 kills and 7385 damage. PondZai from Made in Thailand (MiTH) finished third in the leaderboards with 34 kills and 7369 damage.

PMPL Thailand season 3 teams summary after week 2 day 3

With the super-weekend starting tomorrow it would be interesting to see if the teams at the top continue to dominate going forward as well.

Related: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile for rookies