PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Season 2 date & groups announced

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Fall Split 2020 is coming closer, and the season will start on 15th October. This tournament will feature the 20 best teams from South Asia battling for the tag of Best South Asian Team. The top teams from the PMPL South Asia Season 2 will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Season Zero.

Earlier, the total number of slots were reduced from 24 to 20 due to the absence of Indian teams, following PUBG Mobile's ban in the country. As a result, no Indian players will be participating in the tournament. However, the qualified Indian organizations can sign a non-Indian roster to represent themselves.

The three Indian sides that have qualified for the PMPL South Asia Season 2, Futurestation Esports, Stalwart Esports, and Element Esports, have now signed players from the other South Asian regions to participate in the tournament.

Twenty teams will be divided into five groups, with each pool containing four sides. The detailed info for the groups and teams are mentioned below.

Pools for the PMPL South Asia Season 2

Group A

1. Assiduous Esports

2. Inertia Esports

3. Team T2K SG

4. Scytes Esports

Group B

1. PN Crew

2. Abrupt slayers

3. 7 sea Esports

4. R3D Esports

Group C:

1. Venom Legends

2. Elementrix

3. Futurestation Esports

4. 247 Gaming

Group D:

1. A1 Esports

2. Pain x ELMT

3. VTN x Jyanmara

4. Stalwart Esports

Group E:

1. CZ x High Voltage

2. DRS Gaming

3. Dead Eyes Guys

4. Team Bablu

In the latest development, the developers of PUBG Mobile have announced a tweak to the points system. The changes are applicable from the PMPL Season 2.

New points system for the PMPL South Asia Season 2

The PMPL South Asia Season 2 features top tier teams from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh. The tournament will be live streamed on PUBG Mobile's official YouTube channel with Super Jonny, Fyxs, and Ocean's commentary from 15th October.

About the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season Zero (PMGC Season Zero) is getting closer. It features a $2,000,000 prize pool, the most-rewarding tournament ever in PUBG Mobile history.

Although this PUBG Mobile tournament's schedule isn't public yet, the Season Zero is expected to begin in late November, with Chinese teams involved this time.

The fans are eager to experience this battle royale title, as the event will be based on a new game mechanism, graphics, and points system.