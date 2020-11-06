PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia season 2 Grand Finals day 1 overall standings

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Seaaon 2 South Asia have started. The tournament finals features 16 top teams from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, all fighting for a $142,500 prize pool. The first day of the tournament has concluded, and Team Abrupt Slayers dominated proceedings.

PMPL South Asia season 2 Finals Prize pool

PMPL South Asia season 2 Grand Finals day 1 overall standings

The first match played on Erangel was won by Abrupt Slayers. The team dominated the day with 3 back-to-back top positions, as the 2nd and 3rd match played on Sanhok and Erangel respectively, were also entirely in their control. They are currently leading the points table with a massive 98 points, thanks to the huge 52 placement points and 46 kill points that they earned.

This dominance has given the team a headstart, ahead of what will be an intriguing next 3 days. Abrupt Slayers is currently leading the table with a 40 point advantage over their closest competitor - 7Sea eSports.

Although 7Sea eSports couldn't grab a chicken dinner on the first day, their solid consistency has earned them the 2nd spot on the leaderboard with 58 points. The team picked up 35 placement points and 25 kill points by the end of Day 1.

The 4th match, played on Miramar, was won by VTNxJyanmara. The team managed to make a comeback after continuously underperforming in the first few matches. Although they're still placed in the 2nd page of the leaderboard, having earned a Chicken Dinner, the team will have momentum on their side when starting the 2nd day. The team has 34 points in total, with 16 kills.

The 5th and the final match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by Stalwart eSports. They finished the day 3rd on the table, with 52 points to their name. The team secured 23 kills in 5 matches, and is currently only 6 points away from snatching the 2nd place away from 7sea eSports.

Top 5 kill leaders From day 1

A total of 20 matches will be played in the finals in the span of 4 days, and the top 3 teams will be proceeding to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020.