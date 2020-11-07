PUBG Mobile : PMPL South Asia season 2 Grand Finals day 2 Overall standings

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL)Season 2 Finals have started. The tournament features 16 teams from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, all fighting it out for a $142,500 prize pool. The second day of the tournament has concluded, and Abrupt Slayers are leading the table with 120 points

PMPL South Asia Season 2 Finals overall standings after day 2

The 1st match of Day 2, played on Erangel, was won by VTNxJyanmara. With their 2nd Chicken Dinner in the finals, the team has secured 9th position in the overall rankings. As of now, VTNxJyanmara has 70 points, thanks to 31 kills as well.

The 2nd match, played on Sanhok, was won by Elementrix. Despite having a single Chicken Dinner in the finals so far, the team earned the 4th position on the leaderboard thanks to some consistent placements. They finished the day with a total of 97 points, including 53 kills.

The 3rd Match, played on Erangel, was won by Team Deadeyes Guys. Despite this being their only Chicken Dinner in 10 matches, the team has managed to earn a rank in the 1st page of the charts, thanks to consistent placements. As of now, Deadeyes Guys are placed 7th, with 75 points and 30 kills.

The 4th and 5th matches were played on Miramar and Erangel respectively, and they were both won by Team Bablu. The team has managed to charge into 2nd place on the overall rankings, after picking up 2 consecutive Chicken Dinners. Team Bablu has 106 points in total including 45 kills. Table toppers Abrupt Slayers are only 14 points away from potentially being dethroned by Team Bablu.

Top 5 kill leaders after day 2

Three teams from South Asia will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship - a 2 million USD global event scheduled for late November/early December, in which top teams from every region will battle it out.

The regular season concluded on 1st November with Deadeyes Guys winning the league stage. This phase of the PMPL began on 15th October, with 20 teams participating