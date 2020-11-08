PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Season 2 Grand Finals day 3 standings

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 Finals have started. The tournament features 16 teams from Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, all fighting it out for a $142,500 prize pool. The third day of the tournament has concluded, and Abrupt Slayers are leading the table with 180 points

PMPL South Asia Season 2 Grand Finals Overall standings after day 3

The 1st match of Day 3, played on Erangel, was won by Asssiduous Esports with 16 eliminations. With their 1st Chicken Dinner in the finals, the team has secured 14th position in the overall rankings. As of now, Assiduous Esports has only 84 points.

The 2nd match, played on Vikendi, was won by A1 Esports with 8 kills. Despite having a just single Chicken Dinner in the finals so far, the team earned the 2nd position on the leaderboard thanks to their aggressive playstyle, as they are leading the kill leaderboard with 82 kills. They finished the day with a total of 154 points.

The 3rd Match, played on Erangel, was won by DRS Gaming, thanks to 15 kills. Despite this being their only Chicken Dinner in 15 matches, the team has managed to earn the third rank with 62 kills and 134 points.

The 4th match, played on Sanhok, was won by Future Station with 9 kills. The team had a rough tournament, and after 15 matches, are sitting in 11th place with 95 points.

The fifth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by Deadeyes Guys, thanks to eleven kills. With this win, they finished the day in 4th place, with 54 kills and 131 points.

Abrupt Slayers had some close finishes on Day 3, as they continue to maintain their lead with 78 kills and 180 points after 15 matches.

Top 5 kill leaders after day 3

Three teams from South Asia will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship - a 2 million USD global event scheduled for late November/early December, in which top teams from every region will battle it out.

The regular season concluded on 1st November, with Deadeyes Guys winning the league stage. This phase of the PMPL began on 15th October, with 20 teams participating.