PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Season 2 scrims day 3 Overall standings 

Day 3 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia(PMPL SA) Season 2 Scrims concluded with Deadeyes Guys leading the overall table. The top twenty teams from the South Asian region are divided into 5 groups of 4 teams each, where they will battle it out over four days to test their preparations for PMPL S2. The scrims will take place till 11th October 2020, with an overall prize pool of 4000 USD.

PMPL South Asia Season 2 scrims overall standings

PMPL South Asia season 2 scrims overall standings after day 3

Day 3 of the PMPL SA Scrims started with Deadeyes Guys winning the Erangel match, thanks to 14 kills. A1 Esports secured second place with 6 kills in the tie. Deadeyes Guys' Shifu Sir bagged the MVP title with 5 eliminations.

The second match on Sanhok was won by Venom Legends with 13 kills. 247 Gaming took 10 kills in the match, out of which, their star player Rehmaaan F4 alone, produced 7.

7sea esports clinched the third match on Vikendi with 13 kills, with 7sea Mr. Smokiev2 picking up 8 kills to clinch the MVP title.

Elemetrix emerged victorious in the fourth match on Erangel with 19 kills, with their star player Elementrix Sonim bagging the MVP title with 12 eliminations.

The fifth and last match of the day, played in Sanhok, was also won by Elementrix, with 12 kills. Deadeyes Guys secured second place with 5 eliminations.

At the end of Day 3, Deadeyes Guys climbed to pole position, and are leading the table with 81 kills and 182 points. They are followed by 247 Gaming in second with 68 kills and 126 points. Team Bablu round off the top three with 47 kills and 125 points.

Match Schedule: Day 4

Match 1: Miramar [ A B C E ]

Match 2: Erangel [ A B D E]

Match 3: Sanhok [ A B D E]

Match 4: Miramar [ A B D E ]

Match 5: Vikendi [ A B D E ]