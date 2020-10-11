PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Season 2 Scrims overall standings and prize pool distribution

Day 4 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia(PMPL SA) Season 2 Scrims concluded with Deadeyes Guys emerging as the champions of the event. The top twenty teams from the South Asian region were divided into 5 groups of 4 teams each. They battled it out over four days to test their preparations for PMPL S2.

The scrims took place from 8th to 11th October 2020, with an overall prize pool of 4000 USD.

PMPL South Asia Season 2 scrims Overall standings

The final day of the PMPL SA Scrims started with Stalwart Esport winning the Miramar match, thanks to 12 kills. VTN Jyanmaara secured the second place with 2 kills. STE Malik bagged the MVP title with 10 eliminations.

Abrupt Slayers won the second match on Erangel with 12 kills. 7 sea esports notched up 12 kills in the match. Abrupt Slayers also clinched the third match on Sanhok with 10 kills, while Venom Legends eliminated 9 players.

Stalwart Esports emerged victorious in the fourth match on Miramar with 17 kills, with their star player Kashoof bagging the MVP title. The fifth and last match of the day, played on Vikendi, was won by T2Ksg with 14 kills. 247 Gaming secured the second place with 6 eliminations.

Deadeyes Guys maintained their pole position with 85 kills and 194 points. They were followed by Abrupt Slayers in second place with 76 kills and 164 points.

Prize pool distribution:-

Deadeyes Guys: $2500

Abrupt Slayers: $1000

Venom Legends: $500

Top 5 kill leaders of the PMPL SA Scrims S3:

1. 247 RehmaaanF4- 34 kills

2. DE OntopSir-29 kills

3. 7sea MrSmokiev2- 28 kills

4. VenomSS Rafat-25 kills

5. STEfs Malik- 25 kills