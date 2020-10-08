PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Season 2 scrims teams, groups and schedule announced

PUBG Mobile eSports has developed into one of the most-watched and followed collection of eSports events in the world. In terms of overseas watch time, the tournaments are competing with some of the world's biggest eSports events in 2020. One of the biggest contributions coming from PMPL and PMWL, is the benchmark that the tournaments have set in the field of mobile gaming. Season 2 of these events is expected to maintain the standards high, as it was with Season Zero.

The schedule for PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 2 (PMPL SA Season 2) scrims has been released. According to the schedule, the scrims will take place from 8th October to 11th October 2020. The top twenty teams from the south Asian region will battle it out over four days, to test their preparations for PMPL S2, and for a total prize pool of 4000 USD.

PMPL South Asia Season 2 scrims teams, groups and schedule

The 20 teams have been divided into 5 different groups. The following list shows the groups and the teams placed in them.

Group A:

1.CZxHIGHVOLTAGE

2.Stalwart Esports

3.FutureStation

4.R3D Esports

Group B:

1.Team T2Ksg

2.PAINXELMT

3.INES

4.Venom Legends

Group C

1.Team Bablu

2.VTNxJyanMaara

3.Al eSports

4.DEADEYES GUYS

Group D

1.Abrupt Slayers

2.Assiduous Esports

3.DRS Gaming

4.247 Gaming

Group E

1.7Sea Esports

2.SCYTES

3.PN CREW

4.ElementriX

Prizepool Distribution:

1st Place- 2500$

2nd Place- 1000$

3rd Place- 500$

Match

Schedule: Day 1

Match 1: Erangel [ A B C D ]

Match 2: Sanhok [ A B C D ]

Match 3: Miramar [ A B C D ]

Match 4: Vikendi [ A B C D ]

Match 5: Sanhok [ A C D E ]

Due to the ban on PUBG Mobile in India, teams from the nation have been barred from participating in PMPL SA Season 2. However, three Indian organizations that have qualified for the PMPL SA S2 - Element Esports, Future Station Esports and Stalwart Esports, have signed players from other South Asian region to ensure that they're able to participate in the tournament. The scrims will be streamed live, only in English, on the PUBG Mobile Esports official Youtube Channel, starting from 5:30 PM(GMT+5).