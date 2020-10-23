PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Season 2 week 1 day 1 overall standings 

The first day of the second week of the PMPL South Asia Season 2 has concluded. The top 20 teams from the region, split into five groups, are battling it out in the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 2.

PMPL South Asia Season 2 week 1 day 1 schedule:

Day 5 started with Abrupt Slayers winning the Erangel match, thanks to nine kills. T2Ksg Franky bagged the MVP title with six eliminations.

PMPL South Asia Season 2 overall standings after week 2 day 1

PN Crew claimed the second and third matches on Sanhok and Miramar, with seven and eight frags respectively.

7sea Esports emerged victorious in the fourth match on Vikendi with 10 kills. Elementrix secured second place with 6 kills. Venom Legends and INES both eliminated 8 players from the lobby.

The fifth and last match of the day, played on Sanhok, was won by Scytes, with 10 kills. 247 secured second place with 9 eliminations.

At the end of Day 5 of this tournament, Venom Legends lead the overall points table with 104 kills and 204 points, followed by Team T2Ksg with 87 kills and 202 points. 7Sea Esports is in third place with 196 points, followed by FutureStation in fourth place with 186 points. Abrupt Slayers secured fifth place with 182 points followed by Elementrix at sixth with 178 points.

The League Stage of the PMPL South Asia Season 2 will go on till 1st November, with 16 teams advancing to the finals scheduled for later in the month. The qualification format has been tweaked when compared to the PUBG Spring Split, and it will be a tough challenge for the teams to adjust to this new format.

The PMPL South Asia Season 2 league stage features a prize pool of $65,000. The top two teams from the finals will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC).