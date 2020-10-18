PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Season 2 Week 1 overall standings

The first week of the PMPL South Asia Season 2 has concluded. The top 20 teams from the region, split into five groups, are battling it out in the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 2.

The PMPL South Asia Season 2 league stage features a prize pool of $65,000. The top two teams from here will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC).

PMPL South Asia Season 2 overall standings after Day 4

PMPL South Asia Season 2 Week 1 overall standings (top ten)

Day 4 started with Team Bablu winning the Miramar match, thanks to seven kills. 247 Raza bagged the MVP title with six eliminations.

Team T2Ksg claimed the second match on Erangel with six frags, while Abrupt Slayers clinched the third match on Sanhok with eight kills.

7sea Esports emerged victorious in the fourth match on Miramar with 12 kills.

PMPL South Asia Season 2 Week 1 overall standings (bottom ten)

The fifth and last match of the day, played on Vikendi, was won by VTN Jyanmaara with 12 kills.

At the end of Day 4 of this PUBG Mobile tournament, Futurestation leads the overall points table with 75 kills and 171 points, followed by Venom Legends with 87 kills and 164 points. Deadeyes Guys are in the third place with 164 points, followed by Team T2Ksg in fourth place with 152 points.

Top 5 individual players after Week 1 of the PMPL South Asia Season 2

The League Stage of the PMPL South Asia Season 2 will go on till 1st November, with 16 teams advancing to the finals scheduled for later in the month. The qualification format has been tweaked from the PUBG Spring Split, and it will be a tough challenge for the teams to adjust to this new format.