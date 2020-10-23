PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Season 2 week 2 day 2 overall standings 

The second day of the week 2 of the PMPL South Asia Season 2 has concluded. The top 20 teams from the region, split into five groups, are battling it out in the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 2. The PMPL South Asia Season 2 league stage features a prize pool of $65,000. The top two teams from the finals will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC).

PMPL leaderboard and standings after week 2 day 2

PMPL South Asia Season 2 overall standings after week 2 day 2

Day 6 started with Stalwart Esports winning the Miramar match, thanks to nine kills. DRS Gaming secured second place with 13 kills, with DRS Xaj bagging the MVP title with five eliminations.

Scytes claimed the second match on Vikendi with 6 kills, as Venom Legends secured second place with 9 kills, and INES took 12 kills.

DRS Gaming won the third match of Erangel with fifteen frags, where their player DRS Xaj took 6 kills and bagged the MVP award once again.

Team Bablu emerged victorious in the fourth match on Miramar with 10 kills. Stalwart Esports secured second place with 10 kills as well. Deadeyes Guys eliminated 10 players from the lobby too.

The fifth and last match of the day, played on Vikendi, was won by FutureStation, with 9 kills. DRS Gaming finished in second place with 7 eliminations.

At the end of Day 6 of this tournament, Venom Legends lead the overall points table with 121 kills and 246 points, followed by Team T2Ksg with 99 kills and 228 points. FutureStation is in third place with 225 points, followed by Deadeyes Guys in fourth place with 219 points.

Top 5 kill leaders

Match Schedule: Day 7

Match 1: Erangel[ B C D E ]

Match 2: Sanhok[ B C D E]

Match 3: Vikendi[ A B C E]

Match 4: Erangel[ A B C E]

Match 5: Sanhok [ A B C E]

The League Stage of the PMPL South Asia Season 2 will go on till 1st November, with 16 teams advancing to the finals scheduled for later in the month. The qualification format has been tweaked when compared to the PUBG Spring Split, and it will be a tough challenge for the teams to adjust to this new format.