PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Season 2 week 2 Overall standings

Week 2 of the PMPL South Asia Season 2 has concluded with DRS Gaming winning the week. The top 20 teams from the region, split into five groups, are battling it out in the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 2.

The PMPL South Asia Season 2 league stage features a prize pool of $65,000. The top two teams from the finals will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 (PMGC 2020).

PMPL South Asia Season 2 overall standings after Week 2 Day 4

PMPL South Asia Season 2 overall standings after week 2

Day 4 started with Assiduous Esports winning the Miramar match thanks to 8 kills. DRS Gaming claimed the second match on Erangel with 14 kills. A1 Esports came out tops in the third match of Sanhok with seven frags.

A1 Esports again emerged victorious in the fourth match of Miramar with 10 eliminations. The fifth and last match on Vikendi was won by Stalwart Esports with fourteen kills.

At the end of week 2 at the PMPL South Asia Season 2, Team T2Ksg lead the overall points table with 154 kills and 324 points, followed by DRS Gaming with 149 kills and 307 points. Deadeyes Guys is in third place with 299 points, followed by Venom Legendswith 298 points.

DRS Gaming has been awarded 2000 USD after winning the week 2, SGXT2K Jane won 500 USD after bagging the MVP award for the week 2.

Match Schedule: Day 9(29th Oct)

The League Stage of the PMPL South Asia Season 2 will go on till 1st November, with 16 teams advancing to the finals scheduled later in the month. The qualification format has been tweaked when compared to the PMPL Spring Split, and it will be a tough challenge for the teams to adjust to this new format.