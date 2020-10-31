PUBG Mobile : PMPL South Asia Season 2 week 3 day 3 Overall standings

The third day of the third week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 2 has concluded. The top 20 teams from the region, split into five groups, are battling it out in the League Stage of the PMPL South Asia Season 2.

PMPL Season 2 South Asia Week 3 Day 3:

PMPL South Asia Season 2 overall standings after week 3 day 3

The third day of the third week started with Deadeyes Guys winning the Erangel match, thanks to eleven kills, as their fragger DE Shifusir bagged the MVP title with four eliminations.

7sea Esports claimed the second match on Sanhok with fifteen kills, while Venom Legends won the third match on Vikendi with ten frags to their name.

247 emerged victorious in the fourth match on Erangel with 10 kills. Team T2Ksg secured second place with 11 kills, while third place was grabbed by DRS Gaming, who eliminated 5 players.

The fifth and the final match of the day, played on Sanhok, was won by CZXHighVoltage, with 7 kills. 7sea Esports secured second place with 5 eliminations.

At the end of the 11th day of the PMPL South Asia Season 2, Deadeyes Guys lead the overall points table with 210 kills and 456 points, followed by TeamT2Ksg with 204 kills and 427 points. Venom Legends is in third place with 403 points, followed by DRS Gaming with 402 points.

Match Schedule: Day 12(1st Nov)

Match 1: Miramar [A B C E]

Match 2: Erangel [A B D E]

Match 3: Sanhok [A B D E]

Match 4: Miramar [A B D E]

Match 5: Vikendi [A B D E]

The League Stage of the PMPL South Asia Season 2 will go on till 1st November with 16 teams advancing to the finals. The qualification format has been tweaked when compared to the PMPL Spring Split, and it will be a tough challenge for the teams to adjust to this new format.