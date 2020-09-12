PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East most-watched esports event in August, LEC 2020 in second

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games across the globe, with a vibrant esports scene. Since its inception, the game has been blowing up charts in terms of download numbers, revenues, user base, and year-over-year growth.

And now, it has another feather in its cap, as the recently-concluded PUBG Mobile World League East (PMWL 2020 East) became the most-watched esports event in August 2020.

According to a recent report published by the analytical statistics agency Esports Charts, the PMWL 2020 East was the most popular esports tournament in August, with more than 1.1 million peak viewers. It had also made the list of most-watched events in July 2020, with 728k peak viewerss.

Congratulations to @realbigetron! They are your @PUBGMOBILE World League East Champions of Season ZERO Grand Finals! #PMWL #BeThOne 🏆



Claiming the number 1 spot prize pool of 100,000 USD. pic.twitter.com/sySOkSnIYB — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 9, 2020

The Indonesian stream of the PMWL 2020 East clocked more than 513k peak viewers, while the Hindi stream peaked at 449k peak viewers. The Malaysian stream followed with 140k peak viewers.

In comparison to the East region, the West peaked at around 49k viewers, as the Russian stream led the charts with 9.9k peak viewers.

The semifinals of the League of Legends European Championship Summer between arch-rivals G2 and Fnatic on 29th August helped the LEC 2020 became the second-most popular tournament with 900k peak viewers. Fnatic won the semifinals, but G2 came back strongly to clinch the title.

Another tournament from Indonesia, Mobile Legends Bang Bang Indonesia Season 6, with 884k live viewers, secured the third spot in the most popular tournament chart.

Advertisement

Mobile Legends was the most-watched tournament in July, with more than 1 million peak viewers. It is a mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game developed and published by Moonton, and is widely popular in South East Asia.

One more League of Legend tournament, the League Champions Korea, on 26th August recorded 823k peak viewers to tase the fourth position on this list. Fan-favourites T1 Esports battled Afreeca Freeks and emerged victorious. They couldn't qualify for the worlds though, as they lost the finals against Gen G.

The top five list is rounded out by the Twitch Rival Fall Guys Showdown, which saw more than 565k peak viewers tuning in. Fall Guys was launched on 4th August and instantly became a hit worldwide.