PUBG Mobile: POWER888 crowned PMPL Season 2 Thailand Regular Season champions

The League Stage of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand has concluded. POWER888 KPS have emerged as the winners of this tournament with 649 points and secured a ticket to the PUBG Mobile Pro League South East Asia Season 2.

The top 16 teams have advanced to the finals that are scheduled to take place from 25th September to 27th September. The top two sides (excluding PW888 KPS) from this stage will also qualify for the PMPL SEA Season 2.

PMPL Season 2 Thailand regular season overall standings

The most aggressive team of the tournament with 290 kills, Faze Clan finished in second position with 627 points. Made in Thailand climbed up one spot and finished in the third position after accruing 622 points. 2018 World Champions RRQ Athena finished fourth on 569 points, while PMPL Season 1 Champions Valdus The Murder rounded off the top five with 510 points.

On the last day of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand League Stage, teams from Groups A and C battled it out over five matches. Team Secret Thailand topped the day with 41 kills and 83 points.

The first and second matches, played on Erangel and Miramar, respectively, were claimed by Team Secret with nineteen and fifteen kills each. This helped them climb up six places to the 13th position and qualify for the finals.

Sicario Esports claimed the third match on Sanhok with seven eliminations, with Wizard Gaming taking 11 kills. The fourth game in Vikendi by saw MiTH claim a record of 24 kills, and they finished the day in second place with 77 points.

The fifth and final game of the week, played on Erangel, was notched by Daytrade with eleven kills.

Top five individual kill leaders of PMPL Season 2 Thailand regular season

Faze Vintorez topped the individual kills leaderboard at the PMPL Season 2 Thailand with 103 kills. Mith Stoned finished second with 95 frags, while teammate Mith Pondz came fourth with 88 kills. Pyramid Schwep was third with 91 frags, and the top five was rounded out by Daytrade Rush9 on 72 frags.