PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 Fall North America Grand Finals: Qualified teams, schedule, and where to watch 

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America will take place between September 30 and October 2. A total of 18 matches will be contested over three days.

The qualified teams, along with their bonus points, are listed below. After three grueling weeks of intense competition, these sides will compete for the ultimate prize pool of $150,000.

Qualified teams for PMPL North America Finals and bonus points

PMPL North America league stage table (image via PUBG Mobile Prol League)

These teams have progressed to the finals:

Knights - 74 points Nova Esports NA - 74 points Star Gaming - 62 points Execute - 58 points Aphelion Esports - 57 points The Panthers - 57 points Wall Streets Bets - 57 points Back 2 Back - 48 points Korean BBQ Lovers - 48 points Mezexis Esports NA - 48 points The Chosen - 46 points Ace of Spades - 42 points Helping Quit Addiction - 36 points The Hitlist - 31 points 19 Esports - 28 points Dope Esports LLC - 24 points

Prizepool and where to watch

There is a huge prize pool of $150,000 for this tournament. As part of the competition, the top five teams will also qualify for the PMPL America championships. PUBG Mobile's official YouTube channel will livestream the finals. Notably, fans can guess the winner and stand a chance of winning the Languid DragonFly Set.

After the Knights showed such good form in week three of the PMPL league, other teams may find it tough to compete against them. That said, Back2Back brings the experience of a big stage to the table, while Nova Esports NA boasts consistency and guile.

League stage summary

Played over the course of three weeks between August 30 and September 25, Pittsburgh Knights dominated the PMPL league stages. Despite their average run in the first two weeks, the team went on to obliterate the lobby.

Their exploits propelled them to pole position with 741 points in 63 matches. Furthermore, the team secured 74 bonus points throughout the league.

Nova Esports NA remained in the top five in all three weeks, putting them in second place with 720 points and eight chicken dinners in the overall rankings. Aphelion Esports, a new contender, began by topping the first week. However, a decline in performance saw them slip in the next two weeks, ending at third rank.

Back2Back had to settle for eighth place while Korean BBQ Lovers, consisting of notable players, finished ninth. Execute, led by star player Sixless, grabbed the fifth spot in the overall rankings. Third Eye, Most Wanted, Angry Amateurs, and 4Bros are the four teams that have been eliminated from the event.

