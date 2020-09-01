PUBG Mobile Pro League(PMPL) Americas Season 2: Qualified and invited teams

The Finals of PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Americas have concluded. Execute Esports emerged as the winner of the North American region, Team SOG clinched the LATAM region, while Ace1 came out on top in the Brazilian region.

The conclusion of PMCO has marked the beginning of the next season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League. PMPL S2 will commence from mid to late September.

Twenty-four best teams from the region will battle it out to win the coveted tournament and progress to PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020, which is scheduled to take place in late November. PMPL Americas consists of teams from North America, Latam, and Brazil.

Teams that were ranked 1 to 12 during PMPL Season 1 have been directly invited to PMPL S2 Americas.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas

Invited teams

Loops( Brazil) Nova Esports (North America) B4 Esports(Brazil) Cloud 9 (North America) Wildcard Gaming (North America) Team Queso(LATAM) Tempo Storm (North America) Pittsburgh Knights (North America) Tribe Gaming (North America) Omen Elite (North America) Cream Real Betis SA (LATAM) A7 Esports (LATAM)

The teams that have advanced to PMPL S2 Americas from PMCO North America are:

Execute Esports Defeaters Quest The Unnamed

The four teams from PMCO LATAM that have progressed to PMPL S2 Americas are:

Team SOG Mezexis Esports Klaze Esports Meta Gaming

The four teams from PMCO Brazil that have advanced to PMPL S2 Americas are:

Ace1 Brazilian Rampage Influence Rage Bonde Da Madruga

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 1 participants Enxame Gaming and Team Solid took a shocking exit as they failed to qualify for the second season. They secured the 10th and 12th positions on the overall table. Cultu Bgbg, PMPL S1 participant from the Latam region, also failed to qualify for the next tournament.