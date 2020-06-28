PMCO Fall Split 2020, PMPL, PMWL schedule and format explained

The complete guide to PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall 2020 and PUBG Mobile World League 2020.

PMWL Fall Split 2020 will begin on 17th July 2020 and the first stage is the Online Qualifiers.

PMCO Fall Split 2020, PMPL 2020 and PMWL 2020

PUBG Mobile has started registrations for the most-awaited tournament, PMCO Fall Split 2020. PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000 and players can register with their squad by 12th July 2020 and compete in the tournament.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 follows a format similar to Spring Split. It will start from the in-game Qualifiers and will finally lead to PUBG Mobile World League 2020 that will set the stage for PUBG Mobile World Championship.

Schedule & format of PMCO Fall Split, PMPL, PMWL 2020

PMCO Fall Split 2020 Schedule and Format (Image Credits: Dot Esports)

Here's the complete schedule and format of PMCO Fall Split 2020 and how it will lead to PMPL 2020 and then finally towards PMWL 2020.

Registration (24th June to 12th July)

The squads need to register under the region their country falls in. Participants should be at least 16 years old or above and must be ranked Platinum or above at the time of registration.

To know the detailed requirements, click here and for the full registration process of PMCO Fall Split 2020, check out the following article:

The list of the regions from where the squads can register themselves is as follows:

India

South Asia

Pakistan

Europe

Latam

Middle East & Africa

Wildcard

SEA Wildcard

North America

Brazil

Turkey

CIS

Germany

Iraq

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Click Here to get the complete list of the countries falling under these regions.

Note: Registration details for Hong Kong China and Macau China regions are yet to be announced by the officials. They will be announced on the PUBG Mobile official Facebook handle.

Online Qualifiers (17th July to 27th July)

After registering for the tournament, teams will have to compete in in-game Qualifiers. They will have to play at least eight games and a maximum of 32 games, with a minimum of two games on each map.

The top two games from each map i.e. a total of top eight teams will be considered for the final standings. The top teams will qualify for the Group Stage of the competition.

Regional Group Stage (August 2020)

This stage of the PMCO will feature the top teams from the in-game qualifiers and PMCO Fall Split 2020 Regional Finals. A total of 32 teams will battle against each other in the regional group stage from where the top 24 teams will proceed to the next stage, i.e. the Regional Semifinals.

Moreover, as the PMCO 2020 Fall Split contains more regions in comparison to the previous PMCO 2019 Fall Split, additional group stage slots will be added during the online qualifiers.

Regional Semifinals (August 2020)

The qualified teams from the regional group stage of the PMCO will compete for a place in the Regional Finals. The teams with most points will get a ticket for the PMCO Fall Split Regional Finals 2020.

Regional Finals (September 2020)

The teams on the top of the points table of the Regional Semifinals will battle against each other in the PMCO Fall Split Regional Finals 2020.

PMPL 2020 will also be held for South Asia, Europe, America, Wildcard and Middle East & Africa regions before teams go to the PMWL 2020. The top teams from the other regions will directly proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020.

PMPL 2020 (TBD)

There is one more phase added before the teams go to the global stage, i.e. PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2020. PMPL will be played in South Asia, Europe, America, Wildcard and Middle East & Africa regions.

The top teams from the regions mentioned above will battle against each other, and the top teams will then proceed to the global event, i.e. PUBG Mobile World League 2020. The teams from the other regions will directly proceed to the PMWL 2020.

World League (TBD)

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 will be a global event where teams from around the world will battle for the title. PMWL 2020 was announced by James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports during PMCO Fall Split Global Finals 2019. PMWL will further set the stage for PUBG Mobile World Championship.

Here's the announcement video of PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020:

