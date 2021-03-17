PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3 Malaysia/Singapore: Teams, groups and format announced

The third season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Malaysia/Singapore will kick off on March 24th and will conclude on April 25th.

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 150K USD.

Groups for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3 Malaysia/Singapore

The top five teams from last season's finals, i.e the PUBG Mobile Pro League Malaysia/Singapore S2, were drawn into five different groups. The other 15 teams were picked via a random draw.

Group A

1. Geek Fam

2. Todak

3. Damansara Flash Vision

4. JP NSEA

Group B

1. Team SMG

2. IphoneWantedLX

3. Team Bosskurr

4. Dingoz MPX

Group C

1. Team Secret Malaysia

2. Evos VIP

3. J8 Esports

4. R2K

Group D

1. Yoodo Gank

2. HomeBois

3. DRTA

4. NED Brotherhood

Group E

1. Team Whales

2. Resurgence MY

3. Anti Circle

4. TEX Legends

Format of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3 Malaysia/Singapore

The 16 finalists from the previous PMPL and the top four qualified teams from PMCO Malaysia 2021 have been grouped into five groups of four teams each. Each group will battle one another on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The top 16 teams from the weekdays will qualify for that week's Super Weekend, which will be played on Saturday and Sunday and also carries a weekly prize pool.

Only the points accumulated during the Super Weekend will decide the overall league standings.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 1 Malaysia/Singapore:

Bapak Ah Esports won the league stages of the first season of PMPL MY/SG, while Team Secret emerged victorious in the finals of the tournament. iShotz from Team Secret won the MVP award.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore:

The second season of the PMPL S2 MY/SG was won by Team Secret MY. They dominated the league stages as well as the finals. Uhigh was awarded the MVP title for the tournament.