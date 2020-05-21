PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Resumes On May 22!

PMPL South Asia

PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) South Asia will take place from May 22nd to June 14th, where the top 20 teams will continue to compete for a spot in the PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL). All PMPL tournaments were suspended earlier this year in response to concerns surrounding COVID-19. The PMPL South Asia will move to an online only format to ensure the health and safety of players and fans. To create additional content for fans and to help players warm up while PMPL was postponed PUBG MOBILE Esports incorporated Scrims, matches held four days a week designed to heat up the competition.

The PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) is a new pro-level of competition, taking place across four regions - Southeast Asia, South Asia and Americas (North and South America)- allowing teams to compete for a slice of the $5 million USD prize pool on offer from the 2020 program. With the PMPL postponed, the scrims were created and have been in full swing over the last few weeks with TSM Entity, Faze Clan and Onic Esports maintaining a consistent lead. Competitions were broadcast four days a week allowing teams to hone their skills ahead of the regular competition. Offering daily prize pools for teams, Scrims also created content enticing millions of fans to tune in.

PMPL South Asia will be broadcast at 18:00 - 22:20 IST(+5:30 GMT) on Friday to Sunday per week from May 22nd to June 14th on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube channel.

“We are delighted to partner with PUBG MOBILE Esports Program for its 2020 PUBG MOBILE Pro League South Asia. Mountain Dew has been a part of the esports journey for many years now & we recognize the potential of mobile gaming and esports in India. Mobile esports are truly open to everyone which is why PUBG MOBILE is such an ideal partner. We’re inspired by the passion of this community and look forward to continuing to fuel this ever-growing ecosystem,” said Naseeb Puri – Director Mountain Dew & Energy PepsiCo India

“We are very pleased to partner with Mountain Dew and PepsiCo on PMPL South Asia. Mountain Dew is amongst the most iconic brands in India & worldwide; it has been a part of the gaming & esports community for years, and is a beverage that’s loved by gamers worldwide. We are sure with the synergies that we share, this partnership will stretch the reach of the Pro League, and create excitement with the fans of both PUBG MOBILE and Mountain Dew” said James Yang, Director of PUBG MOBILE Global Esports, Tencent Games.

Teams who claim the top spot in the PMPLs will qualify for the PMWL and may even get a chance to compete in the biggest esports event of the year, PUBG MOBILE World Championship, which takes place in December and carries a substantial portion of the $5 million USD prize pool for the all-year esports program. New dates of PMWL will be announced soon.