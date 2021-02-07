PUBG Mobile Pro League Vietnam Season 3: Qualified and invited teams

After a successful 2020, PUBG Mobile Esports is brimming with confidence. The 2021 esports circuit will see a 180 percent increase in prize money to $14 million.

The 2021 season will kick off with PUBG Mobile Club Open. PUBG officials will organize PMCO Spring Split 2021 in 27 regions, and the total prize pool of the PMCO is around $1.65 million. Top teams from PMCO will move to the pro leagues of their respective regions.

The Club Open tournament for the Vietnam region concluded a few days back, and the top 18 teams have qualified for the next stage.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Vietnam Season 3 is scheduled from March 24th to April 18th. The top 20 teams from Vietnam will fight for the massive prize pool of PMPL SEA's qualification spot. The total prize pool of PUBG Mobile Esports Vietnam in 2021 is 11.5 billion VND (around $500k ).

The PMPL Vietnam will take place in two stages: league stage and finals. Twenty teams will battle each other in the league stages from March 24th to April 11th. The top 16 teams will qualify for the final, which is scheduled from April 16th to 18th.

The champions of the PMPL 2020 season 2 Vietnam (PMPL Fall Split) V Gaming and first runners-up Box Gaming are invited directly to the league stages of the PMPL 2021 Spring Split.

PMPL Vietnam season 3 Teams

Qualified teams for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Vietnam:

1. Infinity IQ

2. 8Nine Squad

3. Genius Gaming

4. D2F Team

5. Four Talent

6. Hero Gaming

7. HVNB

8. Best Absolutely Training

9. Eagle Esports

10. Reaper Killer

11. One More

12. Vinastar Esports

13. DRK Esports

14. FFQ Mobile

15. Talent

16. P Gaming

17. Like Glue Gaming

18. Shine Like Diamond

Invited teams for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Vietnam season 3:

1. V Gaming

2. BOX Gaming