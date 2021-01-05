PUBG Mobile pros Scout and Mortal likely to have own rosters in Free Fire Titan Invitational Cup

With Free Fire Esports in India growing each day, new tournaments with massive prize pools have become the norm. The growth of the title has attracted eyes from pros of other titles as well.

With the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, professional players of the title are looking to expand their horizons and try out games like Free Fire.

The latest to join the fray are renowned PUBG Mobile professionals and streamers Scout, Mortal, and Regaltos, likely to take part in the Free Fire Titan Invitational Cup.

Timestamp: 3 min

Recently, the co-owner of 8Bit and the manager of Scout and Mortal, Thug, while on a live stream on YouTube with popular Free Fire streamer Desi Gamer (Amit Bhai) announced that two separate teams of the two stars would participate in the event.

Elaborating, he said that Mortal would play with their recently acquired S8UL Free Fire lineup (earlier CRX Elite), while Scout, Regaltos and Thug himself would represent a team consisting of YouTubers.

The Free Fire Titan Invitational Cup is the first Free Fire tournament in India for 2021. It is scheduled on January 16th and January 17th. The event will be played between 12 invited teams in two modes and boast a massive prize pool of 25,00,000 INR.

Advertisement

Format and schedule of the Free Fire Titan Invitational Cup

On the first day ,i.e., January 16th, the invited teams will play the Clash Squad Mode, featuring a prize pool of 5,00,000 INR. The winner of Day 1 will get 60 percent of the total prize pool, i.e., 3,00,000 INR.

The next day, i.e., January 17th, invited teams will take part in the Squad battle royale mode, which will feature the remaining prize purse of 20,00,000 INR. The winner of Day 2 will get 50 percent of the prize pool i.e., 10,00,000 INR.

Advertisement

The Free Fire Titan Invitational will be broadcast live on Free Fire Esports India’s YouTube channel from 6 PM IST.

Till now, the Free Fire Esports officials have revealed two out of the twelve invited teams, Marcos Gaming and Team Elites. It would be interesting to see which teams will get invitations next.

The tournament promises to be a spectacle, and now, with popular PUBG Mobile pros involved, the viewer’s attention will also increase. It will be exciting to see how the PUBG Mobile professionals fare in this Free Fire event.