PUBG Mobile Global Championship Super-Weekend Day 3 matches postponed due to technical issues.

In a recent development that left PUBG Mobile Esports fans dismal, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Week 1 Day 5 matches were postponed due to technical issues.

The reason behind the postponement was said to be a power outage in the PMGC Studio situated in Poland. PUBG Mobile officials tried their best to carry forward with the daily schedule and fix the issues but were unable to.

Power outage reason for delay of PUBG Mobile Global Championship Super-Weekend Day 3

Earlier in the day, PUBG Mobile Esports tweeted out a statement saying that Day-3 of the Super-Weekend of the Global Championship would be delayed by an hour. This tweet was followed by another one after an hour which stated that the officials were still working on the issue and the broadcast would be further delayed by an hour.

But finally, after multiple delays, the matches were postponed. Further elaborating on the delay, PUBG Mobile Officials said that the broadcast will take place either tomorrow ie 30th November 2020 (Monday) or on 1st December 2020 (Tuesday) at 11:00 GMT.

PUBG Mobile Officials also apologized to their fans for this inconvenience and assured them that all the updates regarding the new developments in this matter will be shared on PUBG Mobile Esports Twitter Handle. They also promised that all the remaining matches will be played On Air.

Four Angry Men lead the points table at the end of Day 4 (Day 2 of the super weekend) with a total of 63 kills and 129 points to their name. Following them closely are PMWL East Champion Bigetron RA with 52 kills and 114 points.