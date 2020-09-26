PUBG Mobile : PUBG Mobile: PEL 2020 Season 3 Week 1 Day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the PEL 2020 Season 3 concluded with Six Two Eight, aka STE, leading the points table. The tournament started on 25th September and will go on till 25th October.

This is the most prominent official Game For Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) tournament, as the top 20 teams are battling it out for the title, and a massive prize pool of 21 million RMB (3.07 million USD). This is the highest-ever prize pool for any PUBG Mobile event across the world.

The top five teams from Day 1 of the Peacekeeper Elite 2020 Season 3 qualified to Day 3 (Weekly finals). The teams ranked from sixth to fifteenth on day 1, along with the bottom 5 teams of PEL S2 Regular Season, fought for 10 slots of the Weekly Finals today. The bottom 5 teams move to Day 2 of the next week.

PEl S3 regular season week 1 day 2 standings

Day 2 of the PEL 2020 Season 3 started with The Chosen winning the first match on Miramar with seven kill points, while The Chosen Acan was the MVP with six kills.

PEL Season 1 champions All Gamers won the second match on Miramar with six kills, with The Chosen grabbing nine kill points in the match. Regan S Gaming won the third match on Erangel with 12 eliminations, where RSG Shan Dian notched up eight kills.

PEL 2020 Season 3 Week 1 Day 2 overall standings

The fourth match on Erangel was clinched by Four Angry Men (4AM) thanks to eight kills, as 4AM XinHe continued his excellent form to win the MVP tag with five kills.

The final match on Erangel saw Six Two Eight come out on top, thanks to nine eliminations. STE Wyy bagged the MVP award with four kills.

At the end of Day 2 of the PEL 2020 Season 3, STE topped the charts with 33 kills and 77 points, followed by 4AM with 32 kills and 68 points. The Chosen is at the third spot, with 23 kills and 59 points.

TOP 5 kill leaders of PEL S3 day 2

Day 3 schedule of the PEL 2020 Season 3

Qualified teams for day 3(week 1 finals )

PEL S3 week 1 finals teams

