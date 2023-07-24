PUBG Mobile Regional Clash 2022 MEA vs Europe: Winning team, prize pool distribution, and more

Regnum Carya Esports from Turkey became the undisputed champions of the PUBG Mobile Regional Clash (PMRC) 2023 MEA vs Europe. They surprisingly leapfrogged several experienced teams, such as Fire Flux, Nigma Galaxy, and Gaimin Gladiators, to win the $100k battle. The lineup pulled off a total of seven Chicken Dinners.

The PMRC was contested between the best eight squads from the MEA and the European Championships 2023 spring. Over four days, these 16 teams played 24 matches in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Regnum Carya earned a cash prize of $8,000.

Nigma Galaxy were in a prime spot after the first day but dropped to second place on the Day 2. The acclaimed squad failed to reclaim their place and were runners-up in the competition, earning $7,000 in prize money.

PUBG Mobile Regional Clash MEA vs Europe prize pool distribution

Below is the PUBG Mobile Regional Clash MEA vs Europe prize pool distribution:

Regnum Carya Esports - $8,000 Nigma Galaxy - $7,000 Fire Flux Esports - $6,750 Next Rüya - $6,500 Excuse Me - $6,250 MadBulls - $6,250 Team Falcons - $6,250 Brute Force - $6,250 GQ Team - $6,000 Gaimin Gladiators - $6,000 RTG Esports - $6,000 Geekay Esports - $5,750 Gangsters Esports - $5,750 De Muerte - $5,750 Nexus Gaming - $5,750 Vision Esports - $5,750

Turkey's Fire Flux, the current European champions, took the third position. Their consistent outings throughout 24 matches helped them register a podium spot. Ruya, fifth in the 2023 European Championship Spring, finished fourth. Excuse ME and Madbulls took fifth and sixth positions after staging a strong comeback on the fourth day. Team Falcons slipped to seventh spot, followed by GQ Team.

Gaimin Gladiators, a superstar lineup from Russia, had a horrendous performance in the PMRC as they finished 10th on the overall scoreboard. The experienced PUBG Mobile team could not find any momentum in the tournament. They recently finished second runners-up in the PMWI 2023 Main Event.

Geekay Esports, a well-known UAE team, were 12th in the PMRC. De Muerte and Nexeus placed 14th and 15th, respectively, after performing poorly. Meanwhile, Vision Esports were last in the standings.

Loxxy30 from Regnum Carya exhibited a top-tier performance during the PUBG Mobile Regional Clash to claim the MVP award. He topped the MVP race with 48 eliminations, 10,412 damage, and 19:05 average survival time. Koops from Nigma Galaxy also performed terrifically throughout the event.