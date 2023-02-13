Nigma Galaxy signs North American star Koops for 2023 PUBG Mobile season 

With the new PUBG Mobile esports season commencing on February 15, plenty of organizations are announcing their new lineups for the upcoming competitions. Following suit, Nigma Galaxy — a UAE-based organization — has signed Koops to its roster. The move came as a surprise as this player hails from the USA and has previously competed in that region.

Nonetheless, he has decided to join Nigma Galaxy, which will compete in the Arabian region. The team has established itself as a dominant force in the circuit and has earned a strong reputation worldwide due to their impressive performances in plenty of notable events. The PMPL 2023 Arabia Spring is scheduled to take place in May.

Koops has achieved some fantastic feats so far in PUBG Mobile esports

Koops rose to prominence by leading team Enigma Fan Club to victory in the PMCO 2021 North America competition. The individual then joined Knights and guided his squad to the top position in the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas Season 1, where he was named the Most Valuable Player.

Koops @Koops_PUBGM PMPL Americas Champion and MVP PMPL Americas Champion and MVP 😁🏆 https://t.co/Hl9GXRSoNk

The veteran athlete continued leading his team to victories by helping them capture the Chipotle Challenger Series title. He and his squad also secured second and fourth-place finishes in the PMPL NA 2021 Fall and Americas Championship Season 2, respectively. However, his team finished seventh in the PMGC League West 2021 and narrowly missed the bus to the Finals.

Koops @Koops_PUBGM 🥇 PMPL NA S4 Champion and MVP PMPL NA S4 Champion and MVP 🏆🥇 https://t.co/zjs4LFR5zE

He had another successful year in 2022, as his squad won the PMPL NA Fall and finished in the top five in both splits of the American Championship. He also won four official MVP awards during the 2022 season, demonstrating his excellence.

Nigma Galaxy, on the other hand, has emerged as a popular squad in the Middle East region as well as internationally. Last year, the team won three official tournaments: the PMPL Arabia, PMSC 2022, and PMPL MENA Championship. Their greatest accomplishment, however, was coming third in the PMGC 2021 Finals and in the top five in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational in 2022.

PUBG MOBILE Arabic @PUBGMOBILE_ARB 🥳 رحبوا بالفائزين في PMSC Arabia 2022 نسخة رمضان!



🎖 حصل Nigma Galaxy على الكأس الذهبية ولقب البطل، مع تواجد Cryptics وراءهم مباشرة بينما حصل Yalla Esports على المركز الثالث! القتال المتفاني والهيمنة على الزون والمهارات الاحترافية كانوا مذهلين للغاية! 🥳 رحبوا بالفائزين في PMSC Arabia 2022 نسخة رمضان!🎖 حصل Nigma Galaxy على الكأس الذهبية ولقب البطل، مع تواجد Cryptics وراءهم مباشرة بينما حصل Yalla Esports على المركز الثالث! القتال المتفاني والهيمنة على الزون والمهارات الاحترافية كانوا مذهلين للغاية! https://t.co/9UM1cZmz0n

Unfortunately, the year didn't end well for them as their attempts to progress to the PMGC 2022 Finals were unsuccessful, following which one of their players, HixYe, left the squad.

It will be delightful to see how Nigma Galaxy's revamped team fares in the face of new challenges now that Koops has joined the dynamic lineup. Loud, Raouf, Freak, and Hamody have also already presented magnificent outings several times. With the newest inclusion, the squad will concentrate on gaining another title. Their eyes will also be on a seat in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational Riyadh, which is slated for July.

