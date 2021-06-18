PUBG Mobile's parent company, Krafton, to release short PUBG-based movie on June 26th

Krafton Inc., the parent company of the groundbreaking battle royale title PUBG, is taking giant steps in every field and is growing leaps and bounds with each passing day.

The South Korean company is set to launch its IPO, which has been projected to raise a whopping sum of $5 billion. The company will put up 10 million shares for sale, about 20% of its total shares.

Earlier this year, Changan Kim, the CEO of Krafton, in an interview with popular tech publication Bloomberg, revealed the company's plans going forward. The organization will launch its new mobile battle royale title, PUBG: New State, later this year. It has recently undergone alpha testing and had promising reviews from all quarters.

Krafton set to release first short film related to PUBG

In the interview, Kim also talked about the company's expansion into movies and animation. Krafton has already started working towards that front, with a recent blog post revealing the launch of its first short film.

The poster for Krafton's Ground Zero (Image via Krafton)

Dubbed "Ground Zero" and starring actor Ma Dong-seok, the film will be based on the PUBG Universe. The film is set to take place in 1983 in Taego Hosan Prison, with the story revolving around prisoners trying to kill Ma Gang-jae for the bounty on his head, while prison guards record the battle scenes via CCTV.

The company also revealed the poster of the movie. Changan Kim will himself unveil the film on June 26th. Ground Zero will be a free-to-watch movie on the official YouTube channel of PUBG from 4 PM on that date.

Speaking on the movie, Krafton's PUBG Universe Room said:

"As 'Ground Zero' can be watched for free through YouTube, we expect it to be a little fun for PUBG fans as well as action movie fans who are thirsty for new works. We ask for your interest as it is an action short film in which you participated with affection, such as participating in the movie from beginning to end."

The countdown for the movie will begin on June 24th, two days before the start. Various gifts like iPad Pros and autographed action figures of actor Ma Dong Seok will be handed out in a 30-minute live chat before the screening of the movie.

One hundred special boxes will also be awarded on PUBG's official YouTube channel to users who watch the movie.

