PUBG Mobile: Sanjivani Invitational overall standings after Day 2

The lockdown has been a treat for Indian PUBG Mobile fans, with so many tournaments to witness, and many involving their favourite teams. Global Esports & Villagers Esports have partnered to bring us the Sanjivani Invitational PUBG Mobile event.

Day 2 of the tournament is over, and fan favourites Orange Rock have managed to bounce back after a bad first day to top the leaderboard. With a whopping 61 kill points, OR have a total of 131 points at the end of Day 2. Their dominance and aggression took the entire community by shock, though the underdogs showed consistency as well.

PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) heroes, Loopstorm, are sitting in second spot with 73 total points and 32 total kills. The other three consistent teams throughout all the maps over the last two days have been Reckoning Esports, U Mumba Esports and Dark Tangent Esports. They've not been as aggressive as OR, yet have managed to garner 24, 29 and 30 kills for themselves, respectively.

Team SWAT Official, who were leading the table at the end of the first day, failed to be consistent today, and find themselves in sixth place. With only 19 kills, they have a total of 58 points.

The newly-formed Team Xspark and Team Royce have performed decently in kill segments, but keep failing in placements. Despite having 26 & 27 kills, respectively, over two days, they're struggling at the bottom of the top ten in the standings.

Fan favorites fail yet again on Day 2 of PUBG Mobile event

Some fan favourites that have been underperforming are SynerGE, Team IND, Team SouL & TSM-Entity. These four teams are struggling with rotations as well as gunfights, and currently find themselves in the bottom half with 38, 32, 29 & 7 points, respectively.