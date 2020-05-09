PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass 100 RP outfit revealed

PUBG Mobile Season 13

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass is around the corner and will be released soon on the global servers on 13th May 2020. The Season 12 RP section will get closed on 12th May 2020, and the players won't be able to complete the missions till it gets re-opened. The players can upgrade their free Royale Pass to elite pass or elite upgrade plus pass by spending a certain amount of UC.

The Elite Royale Pass is expected to cost around 600 UC while the other one is expected to cost about 1800 UC. The new season 13 Royale Pass will also bring in a number of exclusive rewards including a new emote, gun skins, outfits etc.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 100 RP Outfit

In this season a total of three mythic outfits will be introduced at different levels. PUBG Mobile has officially revealed the names of the outfits and the RP levels on which you will be able to get them. At the 50th Rank, you can choose between the Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger, and at 100 RP level, the Ultra Defender Set will get unlocked. Here is a look at the outfit.

Season 13 100 RP Outfit

The outfit will be available only with the Elite Royale Pass or Elite Upgrade pass. The next season of PUBG Mobile is entirely based on the Toy theme and will also introduce a brand new male character Andy whose ability will be to increase the speed of drawing and holstering guns.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile has released its 0.18.0 Update and added Miramar 2.0, Bluehole Mode, New Gun P90 etc. to the game. The update is available for download from the Google Playstore and Apple Store for free. The update requires 1.97 GB of free space in Android devices and 2.21 GB of free space in iOS devices.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update for Android OBB Download Link