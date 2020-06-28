PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass end date revealed

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass will end on 12th July 2020.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 will bring a new character Pharaoh, M24 skin, UAZ Skin and more.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

When will PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass End?

PUBG Mobile Season 13 is about to end, and PUBG Mobile Season 14 will come out soon after. The next season will add a bunch of exciting and exclusive rewards that players would be able to unlock by completing missions. In this article, we will tell you the end date of the Season 13 Royale Pass.

When will PUBG Mobile Season 13 end?

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass End Date

PUBG Mobile Season 13 will end on 12th July 2020 and Season 14 expected to begin from 14th July 2020 at 7:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30). There will be a small in-game update that will unlock the RP section. However, the official release date is yet to be announced by the officials.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 rewards

According to the leaks, PUBG Mobile Season 14 will bring a female character Pharaoh along with its outfits and emotes. Players who reach Diamond Tier in the game will be rewarded with this stunning silver-plated M24 Gun Skin for free.

Advertisement

The 100 RP Outfit has also been leaked by data miners, and as you can see in the image below, the design of the outfit is stunning.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 100 RP Outfit (Image Credits: Classified YT)

The price of the Royale Pass will cost around 600 UC, and the elite upgrade plus Royale Pass would be worth 1800 UC. If players do not wish their Royale Pass, then they can complete the free Royale Pass missions and unlock the free rewards.

PUBG Mobile has recently announced the release date of its 0.19.0 update and will release on 7th July 2020 on Google Playstore and Apple Store. It will bring Livik map, Bonfire Mode, new cheer park and much more.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Exclusive Livik map release date, gameplay, features & more