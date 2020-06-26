PUBG Mobile: Exclusive Livik map release date, gameplay, features & more

Here's everything you need to know about PUBG Mobile's new exclusive map, Livik.

The article includes information regarding the new map's release date and features.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature

SHARE

PUBG Mobile recently announced that the secret map available in the 0.19.0 beta version is called Livik. It is an exclusive — and the smallest — map present in the game. The map was developed especially for players who have a busy schedule and can't spend too much time in a single game.

Livik is an exclusive map because it is the only map that was not released for PUBG PC. Recently, PUBG Mobile devs released a note where they revealed a few things regarding the story behind Livik, and other features of the map.

PUBG Mobile exclusive map: Livik

Here's all the information that is available right now regarding this exclusive map:

PUBG Mobile Livik map release date and features

What is the Livik map?

Livik is a small-sized 2x2 action-packed battle royale map where a match will last about 15 minutes. Also, it is a Nordic-style map with beautiful grasslands and waterfalls in the south, a snowy terrain towards the north and a desert in the southwest.

PUBG Mobile Livik map

Advertisement

Idea behind Livik

The idea of Livik came about a year ago when a person at a coffee house shared with a PUBG Mobile producer his inability to play the game because of the busy schedule, which was frustrating for him. After the chat, research was done by the team of developers regarding this and that gave birth to Livik.

PUBG Mobile Livik map release date

The map will be released with the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update, and is expected to release around 8th July 2020, although the official release date is yet to be announced. The map was, in fact, teased as a puzzle about a month ago on the social media handles of PUBG Mobile:

Where could these mysterious postcards have come from?! 🗺️



Those stamps look pretty interesting! 👀 pic.twitter.com/rvhv818Own — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 19, 2020

Livik Map features

The developers have added new elements and interactions like hot springs and waterfalls, which aren’t present in any of the other maps. The waterfalls around the map will provide unique interactions, also not available on other maps.

Graphics of Livik map

A characteristic of the waterfall is the literal physical impact of the water flow, and players might even get washed away by rapid water flow when standing at the top of a waterfall. You can also prep with new surprise tactics, such as launching a motorboat off the top of a waterfall onto an unsuspecting team down below.

Waterfall and boat in Livik map

Introducing... Livik! Our newest PUBG MOBILE exclusive map! 🏞️



We can't wait for you to experience Livik in it's full glory! Try it in Beta now! 👉 https://t.co/Lvgc5qlZAp pic.twitter.com/U99zb3ypCY — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 25, 2020

In addition to the terrain design, and considering the new map's short combat time and fast-paced settings, two new firearms will be added to enhance the gameplay experience:

P90: The original submachine gun (SMG) from the Team Death Match Arena Mode can be obtained on the new map.

The original submachine gun (SMG) from the Team Death Match Arena Mode can be obtained on the new map. MK12 burst sniper rifle: The MK12 provides a high-speed burst, which makes it a lethal sniper during fast-paced fights.

The MK12 provides a high-speed burst, which makes it a lethal sniper during fast-paced fights. The vast majority of sniper rifles, rifles and submachine guns will be available with extended barrels.

Here's a gameplay video of PUBG Mobile Livik map:

Also read: PUBG Mobile devs - Erangel 2.0 to release in the second half of 2020