PUBG Mobile Season 13: Upcoming vehicle skin leaks

Season 13 of PUBG Mobile will be released on 13 May 2020 on the global servers.

PUBG Mobile is played by millions around the globe. And with the release of the new season, many new leaks of different vehicles have surfaced online.

In season 13, a slew of new vehicle skins will be released. Here's a look at those skins in detail.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 upcoming vehicle skins

Dacia Skins

Dacia is a sedan in PUBG Mobile and is available mainly across Erangel and Vikendi maps. A Dacia can carry a full squad across the map to their desired location.

Here is a list of major leaks for the upcoming Dacia skins in Season 13 of PUBG Mobile.

#1 Zebra Dacia

The first leak of the upcoming Dacia skin in season 13 is Zebra Dacia.

This has black and white stripes, resembling a zebra, and is expected to feature in future PUBG Mobile events.

#2 Arabian Tales Dacia

Season 13 Upcoming Vehicle Skins

The Arabian Tales Dacia skin is already present in the game. Players can purchase this skin permanently for 960 UC. It is also available in an ongoing event in PUBG Mobile for a limited time.

#3 Freedom Defender Dacia

Season 13 Upcoming Vehicle Skins

Another great Dacia skin in Season 13 is the Freedom Defender Dacia. This skin will arrive in a lucky spin event of PUBG Mobile, and is red and blue in color.

#4 Dragon Hunter Dacia

The last leak concerning Dacia is the Dragon Hunter Dacia. This skin will arrive in a special crate along with other various weapon skins and outfits in Season 13.

Bike Skins

HotdogMobile Bike Skin

This bike skin will arrive as a Season 13 Royale Pass reward. The bike has a cartoonish appearance, and will be available on reaching rank 20 in Royale Pass.

Buggy Skins

#1 Bloodthirsty Fiend Buggy

Season 13 Upcoming Vehicle Skins

In season 13, a brand new buggy skin will also be available for the players. The skin will come through an event or lucky spin in future updates.

